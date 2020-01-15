Grand Haven forecast

Today: A chance of snow before 1 p.m., then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow between 1 and 2 p.m.; then rain likely after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 38. East-southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Tonight: Areas of drizzle before 10 p.m., then scattered snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery, with a west-northwest wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday: Scattered snow showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Northwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. North-northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of snow after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.
