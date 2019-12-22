Grand Haven forecast

Here is the chance for a White Christmas across the country. The southern half of Michigan's Lower Peninsula is in the "unlikely" zone.

 AccuWeather.com graphic

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

 Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Tuesday: Cloudy, with a high near 43.

