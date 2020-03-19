Today, the first day of spring: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. High near 53. East-southeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 40. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
