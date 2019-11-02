Grand Haven forecast

Today: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. West wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain showers likely before 9 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 34. West-northwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. West wind 9 to 14 mph.
Sunday night: Showers likely, mainly between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Southwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
