Today: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. East wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9 p.m. Low around 65. Southeast wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
