Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. South-southwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South-southwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
