Grand Haven forecast

Today: Showers. High near 40. East wind 7 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain and snow showers likely before midnight, then a chance of snow showers between midnight and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.