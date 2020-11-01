Today: Rain and snow showers before 9 a.m., then snow showers between 9 and noon, then rain and snow showers likely after noon. Temperature falling to around 34 by 9 a.m. Breezy, with a northwest wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Sunday night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 11 p.m., then a chance of snow showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Monday. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
