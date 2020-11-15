Windy...showers and thundershowers this morning, then variable cloudiness during the afternoon with still a chance of showers. Morning high of 53F with temps falling to near 40. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Periods of rain and snow this evening. Windy and remaining cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
A high wind warning and a lakeshore flood warning are in effect today (Sunday).
The high wind warning is in effect for Ottawa, Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Allegan and Van Buren counties. Southwest to west winds 30-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are possible. Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
