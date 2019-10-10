Grand Haven forecast

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. East-southeast wind 8 to 11 mph.
Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East-southeast wind 9 to 14 mph.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9 a.m. High near 67. South-southeast wind 14 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.
Friday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then showers likely. Low around 42. West wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.