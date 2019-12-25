Grand Haven forecast

Today: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. South wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. South wind 5 to 8 mph.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40.
