Grand Haven forecast

A wind advisory is in effect for the lakeshore through 10 tonight. Also, a lakeshore flood advisory is in effect through 10 p.m.
Today: Showers, mainly before 2 p.m. High near 50. Breezy, with a northwest wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a north-northwest wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high around 50. North-northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
