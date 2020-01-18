Grand Haven forecast

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. Sunday.
Today: Rain showers and snow before 1 p.m., then rain showers between 1 and 4 p.m., then rain and snow showers after 4 p.m. High near 38. Breezy, with a southeast wind 14 to 24 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Tonight: Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Low around 18. Windy, with a west wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 3 inches.
Sunday: Snow showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Areas of blowing snow before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 25. Blustery, with a west-northwest wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Sunday night: A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. North wind 7 to 15 mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.