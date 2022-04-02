Today: A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 11 a.m. and noon, then rain showers. High near 42. South wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight: Rain and snow showers, mainly before 11 p.m. Low around 33. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
