A Beach Hazards Statement remains in effect for Lake Michigan beaches from St. Joseph to Manistee through this evening (8 p.m. Saturday).
High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
Water temperatures have dropped into the 40s and hypothermia can occur within minutes.
Precautions
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Check with your local authorities on potential beach closures.
Grand Haven forecast
Today: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 66. West wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 8 to 14 mph.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West-southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south after midnight.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
