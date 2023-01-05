Today: Rain and snow showers likely before 10 a.m., then rain showers likely between 10 and 11 a.m., then rain and snow showers after 11 a.m. High near 36. Southwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Tonight: Rain and snow showers before 1 a.m., then a chance of snow showers. Steady temperature around 34. West wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
