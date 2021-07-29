Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 8 and 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81. North northwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. North wind 10 to 14 mph.
