A winter weather advisory for snow, blowing snow and wind is in effect this morning.
Today: Snow showers likely, mainly before noon. Patchy blowing snow before noon. Cloudy, with temperatures falling to around 15 by 10 a.m. Wind chill values as low as minus 3. Blustery, with a northwest wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.