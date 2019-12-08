Grand Haven forecast

A lakeshore flood advisory is in effect until 7 tonight.
Minor beach erosion and lakeshore flooding is expected along the immediate Lake Michigan shore in Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana and Mason counties. Southwest winds gusting to 40 mph will generate waves of 6-10 feet north of Holland.
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Monday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday night: Rain showers likely, become mixed with snow late. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday: Snow showers likely, mainly after 8 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 28.
