Today: Sunny, with a high near 72. East-northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.
Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers. Increasing clouds, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 6 mph after midnight.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind 7 to 9 mph.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. North wind 5 to 9 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high around 70.
