Grand Haven forecast

Today: Patchy fog between 10 and 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph.
Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Christmas Day: Cloudy, with a high near 45. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Thursday: Cloudy, with a high near 46.
