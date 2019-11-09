Today: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high around 40. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a steady temperature around 39. West wind 11 to 14 mph.
Sunday: Cloudy, with a high near 40. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Sunday night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 10 p.m., then snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
