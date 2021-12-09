Today: A slight chance of snow showers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a southeast wind 13 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. South-southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
