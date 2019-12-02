Grand Haven forecast

Icy spots are possible on the roadways for the Monday morning commute. Freezing fog is possible for Monday night.
Today
Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 34. North wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight
Patchy fog between 1-4 a.m. Patchy freezing fog between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming cloudy, with a low around 26. Light and variable wind.
Tuesday
Cloudy, with a high near 37. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. West northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 37.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 37.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Sunday
A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 43.
