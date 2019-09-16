Grand Haven forecast

Today
Areas of fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 57. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 77.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Sunday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.