Grand Haven forecast

Tribune photo/Becky Vargo

Today

Areas of fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 57. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

 

