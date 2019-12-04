Grand Haven forecast

A lakeshore flood advisory is in effect through 4 a.m. Thursday for the Lake Michigan shore areas of Ottawa, Muskegon, Allegan and Van Buren counties.
Northwest winds of 25-30 mph and waves of 6-9 feet will create minor flooding of parking lots and roads along the immediate lakeshore. Minor erosion of beaches and sand dunes is expected.
Grand Haven's forecast:
Today: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 34. Breezy, with a northwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Northwest wind around 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33.
