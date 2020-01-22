Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35. South southwest wind 13 to 17 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 27. South wind 7 to 9 mph.
Thursday: Snow showers likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 34. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
Friday: A chance of snow showers before noon, then rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday Night: Rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday: A chance of snow showers before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 36.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.
Monday Night: Cloudy, with a low around 31.
