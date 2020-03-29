Today: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Windy, with a south-southwest wind 29 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
