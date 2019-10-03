Grand Haven forecast

Today: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. South-southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East-southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Saturday: Showers likely after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high around 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
