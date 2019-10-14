Columbus Day
A 20 percent chance of showers before 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Light and variable wind.
Tuesday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night
Showers likely before 9 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m., then a chance of showers after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers before 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 52.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Friday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Saturday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Sunday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.