Grand Haven forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south-southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Showers likely after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. South-southeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers. High near 50. Breezy, with a south-southeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday night: Showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Low around 33. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind 17 to 21 mph becoming north-northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.