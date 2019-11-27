Grand Haven forecast

A high wind warning is in effect through tonight. A lakeshore flood warning is in effect through early Thursday.
Today: Showers. Temperatures falling to around 39 by 5 p.m. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain showers likely before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Windy, with a northwest wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 18 to 23 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. North wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.
