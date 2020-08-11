Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. North-northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 3 to 5 mph.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Friday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
