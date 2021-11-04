Today: Rain and snow showers before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain showers. High near 48. Calm wind becoming west-southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Tonight: A 10 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. West-southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
