Grand Haven forecast

A lakeshore flood advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. today until 1 p.m. Monday.
The National Weather Service says beach erosion and lakeshore flooding expected in Ottawa, Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Allegan and Van Buren counties. Parking lots and roads along the immediate lakeshore will experience minor flooding. Erosion of beaches and sand dunes is expected.
The forecast for the Grand Haven area today: A chance of snow showers in the morning, mixing with rain until mid-afternoon, then a chance of rain showers the rest of the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a west-northwest wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 37.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
