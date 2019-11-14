Grand Haven forecast

Today: A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 34. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 30. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. East wind around 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.
