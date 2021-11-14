Today: Rain showers before 9 a.m., then rain and snow showers between 9 and 10 a.m., then rain showers after 10 a.m. High around 40. South-southwest wind around 11 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight: Snow showers, possibly mixed with rain, mainly before 7 p.m. Low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
