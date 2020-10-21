Today: A 30 percent chance of showers before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tonight: Showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Low around 43. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
