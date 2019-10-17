Today: A 20 percent chance of showers before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high around 50. North-northwest wind 11 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. North-northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 10 to 13 mph.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.