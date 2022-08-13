Today: Showers likely before 11 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East-southeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.
