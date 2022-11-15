Today: Snow, mainly after 10 a.m. High near 36. East-northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Tonight: Snow, mainly before 1 a.m. Steady temperature around 34. East-northeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
