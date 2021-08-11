A warning for high wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions at Lake Michigan beaches from Holland north are expected today. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. The south sides of south piers will be most dangerous, such as at Grand Haven State Park and Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon.
For Grand Haven today: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South-southwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.