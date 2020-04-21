Today: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of sprinkles between noon and 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a northwest wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 2 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West-northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east-southeast after midnight.
