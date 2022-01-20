A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the West Michigan lakeshore for additional lake-effect snow showers through late this afternoon.
Today: Snow showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
