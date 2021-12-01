Today: A chance of rain and snow showers between 8 and 9 a.m., then a chance of rain showers after 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. South-southwest wind 8 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 46. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.
