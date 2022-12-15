Today: Rain, mainly before 8 a.m. Steady temperature around 38. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain showers likely before 11 p.m., then rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 30. South-southwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.