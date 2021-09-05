A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued for Lake Michigan beaches in Ottawa, Muskegon, Mason and Oceana counties, effective from Saturday afternoon through Monday morning.
High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected from Holland northward. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 77. West-northwest wind 8 to 14 mph.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 73.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a low around 60.
Wednesday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 71.
