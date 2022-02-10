Snow showers today may produce additional light accumulations and keep roads slick and snowy. A short period of heavy snow is possible early Friday morning, especially in areas west of U.S. 131 and northwest of Grand Rapids. New snow accumulations of 2-4 inches and gusty winds could create challenging driving conditions Friday morning. Temperatures in the teens and single digits are likely over the weekend into early Monday.
Today: A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Northwest wind around 14 mph.
