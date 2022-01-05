Windy with off and on snow showers becoming a steady snow for the afternoon. Morning high of 37F with temps falling to near 25. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Intermittent snow showers. Gusty winds early. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.
A winter storm warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Thursday. Travel in western Lower Michigan will be greatly impacted today by snow showers, heavy at times, areas of blowing snow, and slick roads. Near blizzard conditions with whiteouts may occur and a few power outages are possible.
Winds will diminish tonight, but lake-effect snow will continue heavy at times mainly near and west of U.S. 131.
