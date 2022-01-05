wx

A winter storm warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Thursday. Travel in western Lower Michigan will be greatly impacted today by snow showers, heavy at times, areas of blowing snow, and slick roads. Near blizzard conditions with whiteouts may occur and a few power outages are possible.

Winds will diminish tonight, but lake-effect snow will continue heavy at times mainly near and west of U.S. 131.

