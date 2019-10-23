Grand Haven forecast

Today: A 40 percent chance of showers after 3 p.m. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers before 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47.
